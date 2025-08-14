The Woodlarks Centre in Lower Bourne hosted a multinational celebration recently as one of its residents celebrated her 100th birthday.
Betty Lein marked reaching triple figures with other residents and family for celebrations on August 12. The festivities included a performance from a singer, and a birthday buffet.
Several of Betty’s family members made the trip from Norway to join the party.
The Woodlarks Centre, which has been home to Betty for the last four years, was decorated in birthday banners to mark the special occasion.
It was in Oslo that Betty had her children, before remarrying after her first husband passed away. She then moved back to Frensham, allowing her to be closer to her family in the area.
Betty’s daughter Linda Wilder was delighted that the family members who still lived in Norway could come together to celebrate.
“We have five children and 10 grandchildren who have all come down to see her over the past few days,” said Linda.
He said: “It’s an absolute pleasure to be here with Betty and her family on this great day. The sun is shining and everyone is having good fun.”
Amongst the birthday gifts and cards, Betty was also thrilled to receive a letter from King Charles and the Houses of Parliament to celebrate the achievement.
A Woodlarks Centre spokesperson said: “Congratulations to our wonderful resident, Betty, on reaching the incredible milestone of 100 years.
“Your life is an inspiration to everyone at The Woodlarks Centre. We are honoured to celebrate this special day with you and grateful for the joy, wisdom, and kindness you share with us all.”
