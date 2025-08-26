Fancy a brew? Local hospice charity Phyllis Tuckwell is inviting the community to put the kettle on, slice up some cake and enjoy good company this October, all while raising money for a vital cause.
Its brand-new Bake & Brew fundraising campaign runs throughout the month and will help fund the Farnham charity’s palliative and end-of-life care for people in the community living with an advanced or terminal illness, such as cancer.
The idea is simple: choose a date in October, gather family, friends, neighbours or colleagues, and host your own Bake & Brew event. Whether it’s a cosy coffee morning at home or a cake-filled break at the office, every cuppa counts.
To make it even easier, Phyllis Tuckwell is offering free fundraising packs, which include bunting, cake toppers, tips for hosting and a fact sheet explaining how donations support the charity’s work.
“We're really excited to launch our new Bake & Brew campaign, and we really hope you enjoy getting together with those close to you for a cuppa and a slice of cake, to help fund our Hospice Care,” said Emily Reynolds, community fundraiser at Phyllis Tuckwell.
“Every chat, every cake slice and every mug truly matters. With every donation, you’re enabling us to provide our vital care now and into the future.”
The Smith family recently held their own Bake & Brew in memory of Mick, who was cared for by the charity.
“It brought together a wonderful community of friends and family in a joyful and supportive atmosphere,” they said. “The event was particularly special as it was held in memory of Mick, whose positive spirit and appreciation for the care he received from Phyllis Tuckwell inspired us all.”
Funds raised will also support the building of Phyllis Tuckwell’s new hospice in Farnham, ensuring the charity can continue its vital work for generations to come.
To register your Bake & Brew and receive a free fundraising pack, visit www.pth.org.uk/bake-and-brew
