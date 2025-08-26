Held at Lion Green from 10am to 4pm, the festival celebrates the very best of local produce, showcasing the high-quality food and drink available in Haslemere and the surrounding area. Visitors can explore a wide variety of stalls from award-winning local suppliers, sampling everything from artisanal cheeses and freshly baked goods to seasonal fruits, vegetables, and gourmet treats. The event is free to enter and promises a feast for all the senses.