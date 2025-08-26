Calling all Haslemere foodies as the nineteenth annual Haslemere Food Festival returns on Saturday, September 20, offering another day of tempting food to tantalise your taste buds.

Held at Lion Green from 10am to 4pm, the festival celebrates the very best of local produce, showcasing the high-quality food and drink available in Haslemere and the surrounding area. Visitors can explore a wide variety of stalls from award-winning local suppliers, sampling everything from artisanal cheeses and freshly baked goods to seasonal fruits, vegetables, and gourmet treats. The event is free to enter and promises a feast for all the senses.

For the latest updates and full details of participating producers, visit the festival’s Facebook page: @haslemerefoodfestival