Haslemere author Robert Noble is breaking new ground with his candid memoir, I’m Autistic, Get Me Out of Here!, sharing his journey of faith, friendship, and life on the autistic spectrum.
Born in Muswell Hill in 1947, Robert faced early misunderstandings and labels due to undiagnosed autism, ADHD, OCD and dyspraxia. He describes his life as “like scaling Mount Everest – exhausting, chaotic, but worth it.” Through his fascination with antiques, humour and deep Christian faith, he found stability and purpose.
His memoir is both personal story and practical guide. By highlighting the importance of structure, sensory accommodations and respectful communication, Robert invites churches and wider communities to become more inclusive for neurodiverse people.
“Many neurotypical people, including Christians, misunderstand autistic traits,” he said. “My book can serve as a bridge — enabling autistic people to feel welcome and accepted.”
The book has already received praise. Rt Revd Sandy Millar called it “a brave and illuminating insight,” while Rt Revd Richard Atkinson OBE described it as “slightly quirky, sometimes confusing but ultimately wonderful.”
The British Medical Association estimates that around 700,000 people in the UK have a diagnosis of autism, with approximately one in 100 children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.
All profits will support Kenya’s street children and The Pangani School for Autistic Children via the Neema Society (www.theneemasociety.com). I’m Autistic, Get Me Out of Here! is available from Kingdom Publishers and locally at The Haslemere Bookshop.
Comments
