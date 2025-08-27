Patients at Holy Cross Hospital swapped the ward for the festival field spirit last week as the hospital transformed itself into its annual and much-loved summer festival.
The summer festival gave patients – many of whom are undergoing rehabilitation following serious illness, injury or surgery – a chance to enjoy live performances, creative workshops, and a true festival atmosphere without ever leaving the hospital.
Patients helped create colourful flags and banners for the stage and joined in festival fun with henna, braided hair, nail painting, and handmade bracelets.
Every day brought a fresh line-up of live entertainment from magic, comedy, balloon art, meditation and a sound bath to an impressive range of musical performances. Audiences enjoyed everything from piano, soul, R&B and jazz trombone to a live DJ set and more.
“We have 42 patients with us for rehabilitation following serious illness, injury, or surgery,” said Frances Campion-Smith, Chief Executive at Holy Cross. “Many of our patients love music but attending festivals or concerts isn’t possible so we bring the music to them. Music is processed in many parts of the brain making it a wonderful and inclusive therapy tool that everyone can enjoy.”
The Deputy Mayor of Haslemere, Cllr Jacquie Keen, joined the grand finale, where professional pianist and singer Ollie Hutton performed to patients, families and friends. A raffle, backed by local businesses including Grayshott Pottery, Marley Flowers and The Haslemere Bookshop, raised more than £1,300 for future patient activities.
Frances added her thanks to the performers and volunteers who made the week possible: “I am so grateful to the many people who were involved in making the festival such a resounding success. – from musicians giving their time to local businesses donating wonderful prizes.”
Holy Cross hopes more volunteers will step forward to help bring similar activities to life. Find out more at www.holycross.org.uk/volunteering
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.