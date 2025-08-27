It has been another blooming busy summer in Liphook, with residents hoping their sunflowers would rise to the top in the annual Liphook in Bloom Sunflower Competition. After a shortlist of six was drawn, Toby Hutchins from Grayshott Pottery, along with members of Liphook in Bloom, visited each entry to admire the towering blooms, measure the tallest plants, and count every petal.
The prize-giving took place on Friday, August 22 outside Number 1 The Square, where participants gathered to hear who would be crowned top seed. Terry Burns, President of Liphook in Bloom, welcomed everyone before Chairman Lesley Hollands revealed the winners.
Laura and Chris Howard were first past the post for the tallest sunflower, reaching an eye-popping 360cm, with Thomas from South Road earning Highly Commended at 340cm. Jenni Ellegard grew the most blooms, with a whopping 65 flowers, while Christopher White’s 41 blooms earned him Highly Commended.
The Tipping family’s Best Collection featured 11 perfectly aligned sunflowers, forming a miniature sunflower forest, while the Goodings impressed with a creative display sprouting in different spots, including an old canoe on a shed roof. Last but by no means least there was a Special Recognition Award made to the Day Centre. Their sunflowers were not very successful this year, so they came up with an alternative entry and entered themselves – and even Caspar the dog – as sunflowers.
Thanks were given to PRC Processing for certificates, Number 1 The Square for hosting, Toby Hutchins for judging and crafting prize mugs, and Miranda Rowe and Keith Thomas for organising the event. Nikki from Number 1 The Square also presented £70 raised from selling coffee grounds for fertiliser.
The sunflower competition not only highlighted local green thumbs but also showcased the sunny spirit and community buzz that keeps Liphook blooming year after year.
