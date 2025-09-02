Founded in 1935, the club has raised tens of thousands of pounds for local charities and international causes, from the iconic Christmas Santa Sleigh to the November Charities Fair and street collections for global disaster relief. Today, it counts 25 active members and seven honorary members, who meet fortnightly at Haslewey Community Centre for talks, presentations and a sociable buffet supper. On alternate weeks, members gather for walks, visits or simply a pint at a local pub.
Mr Foster, a retired company chief executive, has chosen four charities for his presidential year: Shelter Box, Cut Out Cancer at Guildford Hospital, Sight Savers and the Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice.
“Joining Rotary gave me a unique opportunity to give something back to the community in which I live,” he said. “I thoroughly enjoy the camaraderie with fellow members. In an increasingly complex world, Rotary provides one of the most basic human needs: friendship and fellowship – and this is one of the main reasons why worldwide Rotary began in 1905.”
The club says it is constantly evolving to meet the needs of today, with a strong emphasis on fellowship and service. Its members are united by a commitment to supporting Haslemere and beyond, while also enjoying the companionship Rotary provides.
