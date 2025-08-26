Sixteen dancers from the Farnham, Haslemere, Liphook and Petersfield areas will perform in the English Youth Ballet production of Sleeping Beauty at the Kings Theatre in Portsmouth on September 5 and 6.
They auditioned for the 100-strong cast in May and are rehearsing to perform alongside international professionals.
Ava Hardy, 13, from Liphook, attends St Edmund’s School in Hindhead and trains at Haslemere Performing Arts.
She said: “I started dancing when I was three years old because I loved tutus and was always told I had very twirly toes as a baby.
“But as I have grown I have come to love dance, in particular ballet, with a great passion because it brings me joy as I get lost in performing. I love the freedom of expression and being immersed in the joy of it. I also love all my friends I have made through dancing and the bonds I have with them.
“I’m hoping to grow as a dancer at the English Youth Ballet, improve my skills, make friends and live out my dream as a five-year-old to dance in a big ballet production on stage - and hopefully wear a tutu!”
Evie Jackson, 17, from Petersfield, attends Godalming College and trains at the Petersfield Academy of Dance.
She said: “I started dancing when I was four because I was always very energetic. I went to my first class with my friend, loved it and I’ve been dancing ever since.
“The best feeling of being a dancer for me is being on stage. It makes me feel free and in control. It helps me to forget everything else and focus on being the best dancer I can be.
“While I’m at English Youth Ballet, I want to learn from the professionals that we are working with and improve my technique. This is such an amazing opportunity.”
Principal Ann Wall, starring as Aurora, said: “Being part of the English Youth Ballet is an amazing experience for any young dancer.
“I feel privileged to be a principal dancer with the company. I enjoy teaching and coaching all the young dancers and I see some of the most talented young dancers in the country.
“I feel honoured to be a role model to the dancers and help give them an insight into the world of professional ballet. Dancing with the English Youth Ballet is an experience that will stay with the young dancers forever.”
The other dancers selected are Showstoppers Stage School and Clanfield Junior School trio Amelia Holt (nine), Sophie Miller (nine) and Addison Wheeler (eight), Beau McDonnell (ten, Showstoppers, Berewood Primary), Eliza Blin (11, Petersfield Academy, Herne Junior), Lilah-Grace Coan (eight, Petersfield Academy, Horndean CE), Freya Carlin (12, Hilary Marston School of Dance, St Edmund’s), Georgia Christmas (11, Liphook Academy of Dance, Churcher’s), Samantha Smith (14, Liphook Academy, Bohunt), Alexa Harris (11, Arden Holford School of Dance, Barrow Hills), Hattie Houlton (12, Liss Forest Ballet School, Ditcham Park), Ella Symmons (15, Liss Forest, Weydon), Niamh Marsh (12, Southern Arts Academy, Horndean Technology College) and Tamara Passi (Highfield and Brookham School).
