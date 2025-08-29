St John’s, St George’s and St Mark’s, Anglican churches in the Parish of Badshot Lea and Hale, will all be holding Pride services in support of the LGBTQI+ community on Sunday, September 7, with prayers, readings, hymns and talks about faith, sexuality, gender and inclusion.
The Revd Lexi Russell, rector of the parish, said: “For me, as an openly gay, Christian woman, Pride reflects the richness of human diversity.
“It is a safe space, where everyone is welcome and where people are celebrated for who they truly are. It also holds space for important discussion and draws attention to injustices that LGBTQIA+ people still face.
“I hope that our churches in the parish reflect these same values of sanctuary, celebration and fellowship. My prayer is that we continue to grow in God’s love: extending welcome to those who may feel unwelcome, enthusiastically celebrate the reflection of God’s image in each and every one of us, and prayerfully work against social injustice for the last, the least and the lost.”
The parish is part of Inclusive Church which celebrates and affirms everyone and challenges churches where they discriminate against people on grounds of disability, economic power, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, learning disability, mental health, neurodiversity, or sexuality.
The Sunday services will be at 9.30am at St John’s, Hale; 10am at St George’s, Badshot Lea; and 11am at St Mark’s, Upper Hale.
Surrey Pride takes place on Saturday, September 6 in Guildford with a parade on the High Street from 11am and the main event in Stoke Park at noon.
Rushmoor Pride takes place on Saturday, September 13 with a parade starting in Farnborough Business Park at 11.30am, making its way to The Landing, Queensmead, for the main event from 1pm.
