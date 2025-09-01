A Farnham man has been jailed for a brutal street attack that left his victim fearing he might never walk again.
The teenager was jailed for five years and three months in January 2024 and handed a 10-year restraining order.
In February 2023, the victim, a young man in his 20s, was walking along St John’s Street in Farncombe heading for a friend’s house when a blue car pulled up.
One of the defendants, aged 17 at the time, leapt out and made for the victim armed with a large bottle. The victim was able to duck when the bottle was swung at him, and it smashed against a wall.
The 17-year-old, joined by the car’s driver, Seth Jones, then set upon the victim, dragging him to the ground and kicking him repeatedly to the head, back, and abdomen.
The attack only came to an end when concerned members of the public shouted and beeped their car horns, and the defendants returned to their car and fled the scene.
The victim was rushed to hospital with two fractured vertebrae and spinal cord damage. For more than a week he was paralysed from the neck down, unable to move anything except his head.
He has spent the last two years trying to recover his strength and mobility but still feels the devastating effects of this brutal attack every day.
The victim said: “My whole life has changed. The bones in my neck were removed and replaced with metal. It’s hard to describe, but it is almost like I can feel the metal rubbing against the bone.
“The surgeon told me I was lucky not to be paralysed because of the spinal cord and vertebrae damage I had suffered.
“The doctors and surgeons told me that it is all a guessing game – my situation could get worse and not heal or it could get better. They said that there is no certainty.”
Investigating officer, DC Kerry Plumb, said: “This was an incredibly nasty attack that has left a young man with injuries that he will spend the rest of his life recovering from. I would like to commend his strength throughout the investigation.
“I am grateful for the support of the witnesses who came forward after this brutal attack and helped secure a conviction for the two defendants. I hope that their time in prison allows them to reflect upon their actions.”
