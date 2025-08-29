Jamie Jayson Cansell, 33, of Hatchetts Drive, appeared before magistrates in Staines after a string of incidents on July 16.
He pleaded guilty to assaulting officers in two separate encounters — the first on Pitfold Avenue in Haslemere, and the second later that day at Guildford custody suite.
But he has denied an allegation that he assaulted a woman at an address in Hatchetts Drive with that charge going to trial.
The defendant, who is already a serving prisoner after being recalled by probation, has been remanded in custody. If convicted on the outstanding charge, he faces the possibility of a custodial sentence on top of any punishment handed down for the assaults on the officers.
Cansell will return to Staines Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 10, for sentencing, which is expected to last around two and a half hours.
Comments
