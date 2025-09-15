It’s time to rake it off as Haslemere Museum needs a helping hand at its meadow this Friday, September 19.
The good cause is looking for volunteers to join their Great Museum Community Rake-Off as cuttings will need removing after the meadow gets its late summer cut.
Cuttings will be removed to enhance biodiversity as raking prevents too many nutrients from being returned to the soil, and would promote the growth of faster-growing grasses over wildflowers and pollination-friendly species.
People interested in joining the event from 4pm to 6.30pm at the High Street landmark should bring their own rake any builders’ sacks would also be appreciated.
Refreshments will be provided, for more details look for Haslemere Educational Museum on Facebook.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.