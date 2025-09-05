Elstead & Peper Harow
Erection of a two storey dwelling with associated landscaping, parking and access following demolition of existing equestrian building. Land at Thundry Farm, Farnham Road, Elstead, GU8 6LE, WA/2025/01649
Application under Regulation 3 for erection of 26 dwellings and associated works following demolition of 10 existing dwellings; new public highway and relocating an existing road and associated works including landscaping and parking. Land at and adjoining 13-22 Springfield, Elstead, GU8 6EG, WA/2025/01634
Farnham Bourne
Application under Section 73 to vary Condition 1 (approved plans) of WA/2024/00340 to allow for changes to fenestration and increase size of terrace to bedroom. 2 Dene Coach House, 47 Dene Lane, Lower Bourne, Farnham, GU10 3RJ, WA/2025/01646
Farnham Castle
Alterations to existing commercial building to provide 5 dwellings with associated parking, bin and cycle storage; relevant demolition of an unlisted building in a conservation area. 85A West Street, Farnham, GU9 7EN, WA/2025/01647
Haslemere East
Erection of single storey extension and garage including alterations together with front porch. Oakhurst, 7 Church Road, Haslemere, GU27 1BJ, WA/2025/01632.
Installation of 4 replacement windows. Wisteria Cottage, 55 High Street, Haslemere, GU27 2JY, WA/2025/01628
Hindhead & Beacon Hill
Erection of a single storey extension and alterations to elevations including canopy; installation of plant equipment and paladin fence. 1-3 Churt Road, Hindhead, GU26 6PD, WA/2025/01639
Erection of a glasshouse extension. Upfold Farm, High Pitfold, Hindhead, GU26 6BN, WA/2025/01630
Milford & Witley
Erection of a detached, single storey ancillary annexe, 40 Manor Fields, Milford, GU8 5EQ, WA/2025/01637
Erection of extensions and alterations to bungalow to form a two storey dwelling following demolition of existing conservatory and removal of chimney stack. Pandora, Manor Lea Road, Milford, GU8 5EF, WA/2025/01651
Application under section 73 to vary condition 1 (approved plans) of WA/2023/01306 to allow alterations to roof design. 3 Hurst Farm Close, Milford, GU8 5ER, WA/2025/01652
Western Commons
Erection of a single storey dwelling with associated works following removal of storage containers. Land centred coordinates 486626 141672, Grange Road, Tilford, Farnham, WA/2025/01648
Change of use of the eastern end of Dutch Barn (Bottom Barn) from an agricultural use to a residential use ancillary to that of Green Cross Farm Cottage; internal alterations and alterations to elevations including installation of rooflights. Dutch Barn, Green Cross Lane, Churt, GU10 2ND, WA/2025/01658
