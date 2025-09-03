Cowdray Estate’s maize maze has once again proved a summer hit, attracting more than 12,000 visitors throughout August. Families and tourists alike explored the two-hectare maze, which featured a wild west-themed design, a giant sunflower, a wildflower picking patch and a range of activities for all ages.
In addition to the daily maze experience, Cowdray hosted a series of events including Sip and Snip Evenings, The Harvest Hoe Down and an Open-Air Cinema Weekend. The maze closed on Sunday August 31, marking the end of its third season.
Overlooking the Lawns polo fields and the historic Cowdray Ruins, visitors were also able to enjoy refreshments at the Cowdray Maize Café, set in a marquee with scenic views across the estate.
Nick McDonald, the estate’s Land and Environment Manager, led the project with support from Head of Farming Barney Tremaine and his team. “This year’s maize maze has been a resounding success, and we were very pleased that the sun shone throughout much of August,” said McDonald. “We were delighted to welcome visitors from near and far, who not only explored the maze but also enjoyed everything that Cowdray and Midhurst have to offer. Thank you to everyone involved for making this year so successful.”
