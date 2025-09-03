Nick McDonald, the estate’s Land and Environment Manager, led the project with support from Head of Farming Barney Tremaine and his team. “This year’s maize maze has been a resounding success, and we were very pleased that the sun shone throughout much of August,” said McDonald. “We were delighted to welcome visitors from near and far, who not only explored the maze but also enjoyed everything that Cowdray and Midhurst have to offer. Thank you to everyone involved for making this year so successful.”