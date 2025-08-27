Barely a year after celebrating its long-awaited return, the Wheatsheaf Inn in Grayswood has closed its doors once again.
The sudden closure took villagers by surprise. The Wheatsheaf team said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the immediate closure of The Wheatsheaf Inn due to personal circumstances. This was a difficult decision and we are so sorry for the short notice.
“We have cherished every moment spent serving you and being a part of this wonderful community. Thank you for your support, your laughter and for making The Wheatsheaf more than just a pub — it was a home.”
Owner Mark told the Herald: “We are very proud to have returned the pub to the local community of Grayswood and Haslemere and we look forward to The Wheatsheaf reopening soon. The site is a turn-key situation and a great opportunity for someone to dovetail off the success of reopening in August 2024 — it’s ready to go.”
“The food and service were always excellent,” said Haslemere and District Chamber of Commerce member Narn McMoo. “It’s very sad to see such a beautifully refurbished business close so suddenly. We hope a great buyer comes on soon and builds on this great pub.”
The Wheatsheaf has long been a cornerstone of Grayswood life. Fay Smith, who lived opposite for 42 years, remembers its heyday: “When I was 14 I worked there every Sunday lunchtime. It was so busy we had two sittings, all silver service, and a dessert trolley wheeled table to table. The Rotary Club met there every Thursday — it was a real hub of the village.”
Now, with its doors shut once more, Grayswood is left hoping for new owners to step in and secure the future of its cherished pub.
