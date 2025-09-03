Fans of traditional folk are in for a treat this month as Bob Fox, one of the most celebrated voices in British folk music, returns to Grayshott Village Hall on Saturday, September 20 at 7.30pm.

Fox, hailed as “possibly the most complete male artist in English folk” by The Daily Telegraph, is renowned for his warm baritone, exquisite guitar work and unrivalled gift for storytelling. Drawing on the industrial history and working-class culture of his native County Durham, Fox has spent nearly five decades touring the world, performing both solo and alongside the likes of Ralph McTell, Richard Thompson, Jethro Tull and Fairport Convention.

His collaborations include the award-winning duo with Stu Luckley, the Pitmen Poets, and, most famously, his role as Songman in the National Theatre’s multi-award-winning production of War Horse in the West End and on tour.

Expect a rich evening of music featuring songs of love, work, humour and resilience — including material from War Horse, new pieces from the BBC’s New Radio Ballads series, and much-loved classics from Fox’s career.

Grayshott Folk Club’s Des O’Byrne said: “Bob’s last appearance here in 2022 was a sell-out and we’re thrilled to welcome him back. He’s an extraordinary performer whose voice and playing seem to grow richer with time.”

Tickets are £18 and available from Grayshott Post Office from Monday, August 18, by phone from Des O’Byrne on 01428 607096, or online via Ents24.