Fox, hailed as “possibly the most complete male artist in English folk” by The Daily Telegraph, is renowned for his warm baritone, exquisite guitar work and unrivalled gift for storytelling. Drawing on the industrial history and working-class culture of his native County Durham, Fox has spent nearly five decades touring the world, performing both solo and alongside the likes of Ralph McTell, Richard Thompson, Jethro Tull and Fairport Convention.
Expect a rich evening of music featuring songs of love, work, humour and resilience — including material from War Horse, new pieces from the BBC’s New Radio Ballads series, and much-loved classics from Fox’s career.
Grayshott Folk Club’s Des O’Byrne said: “Bob’s last appearance here in 2022 was a sell-out and we’re thrilled to welcome him back. He’s an extraordinary performer whose voice and playing seem to grow richer with time.”
Tickets are £18 and available from Grayshott Post Office from Monday, August 18, by phone from Des O’Byrne on 01428 607096, or online via Ents24.
