One of Haslemere’s most celebrated restaurants has closed its doors – but local diners won’t have to wait long for a new culinary arrival.
Vicky’s Brasserie, which occupied the prominent site at the top of the High Street, earned a loyal following with its Hungarian-inspired menu, courtesy of co-manager Csilla Szabo, and what regulars often called “the best roasted pork belly for miles around.”
Month after month, it consistently earned five-star reviews on TripAdvisor and Google, becoming a trusted favourite for birthdays, anniversaries and weekend dinners.
But despite strong weekend trade, the restaurant struggled with quiet midweek services – a challenge that proved fatal in the face of rising costs across the hospitality sector. Co-managers Will Bradley, Csilla Szabo and Ferris Cowper said closing was a difficult decision but one that reflected the economic reality of running an independent restaurant in 2025.
“With 50 per cent of all job losses in the area being in hospitality, we suffered from the same problems of much higher National Insurance, increasing Business Rates, ingredient inflation, higher wine costs due to customs duties and higher minimum wages,” they said.
They stressed that Vicky’s always prioritised quality over cost-cutting, paying staff above the National Living Wage and importing ingredients to keep Hungarian dishes authentic.
“We never sold branded, pre-prepared or frozen meals and we never compromised on standards. But with such tight margins, that was the difference between make or break.
“These new tax and cost pressures hurt everyone in this industry and with people's domestic budgets also hurt by higher bills across the board, having a nice dinner out has become a rare luxury. However, we do hope Haslemere residents will rally round for the pubs and restaurants that have survived so far and we wish everyone in the Hospitality industry the very best, in Haslemere as well as elsewhere.”
Vicky’s had previously hosted newly elected MP Greg Stafford, who visited to hear first-hand about the challenges faced by small hospitality businesses.
“Greg is a great listener and really wanted to know the details,” Ferris said at the time. “He asked how we had gone from nothing to one of the top restaurants in Surrey in just ten months, and I explained that I designed everything from the guest’s place at the table.”
Greg told The Herald that Vicky’s was “an asset to our local hospitality industry” and stressed the need to support small businesses. But Ferris’ fear proved true and Vicky’s Brasserie had to close in the face of rising costs.
But there is a silver lining for Haslemere food lovers: a new Mediterranean-themed restaurant is set to open its doors later this month. The new owners’ daughters are busy renovating the venue and say they are excited to throw open the doors and welcome the town.
With Vicky’s drawing to a close and a new chapter beginning, locals are encouraged to offer the same warm support that made the brasserie a much-loved part of Haslemere life.
