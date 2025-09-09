A new pickleball and padel centre is moving forward in Farnham, following a lease agreement between Rainier Developments and Hurlands Pickleball + Padel Club.
The £2.75 million project will provide 13 indoor courts at the Farnham Trading Estate - 10 pickleball courts and three padel courts.
Set to open in January 2026, the plans also include social spaces, yoga, Pilates studios, treatment rooms, changing facilities, and a club shop.
Waverley Borough Council granted planning permission to Hurlands Pickleball + Padel Club in 2024. The council owns the building at the Farnham Trading Estate, with Rainier leasing the site on a long-term basis.
Cllr Mark Merryweather, Waverley Borough Council portfolio holder for finance, assets, and property, said: "This is an exciting new investment for the borough, bringing fresh opportunities for residents and local businesses, while supporting health, wellbeing, and active lifestyles.
“Once completed, the new centre will be a great asset for Farnham, offering residents the chance to try two increasingly popular sports, connect with others, and stay active in a modern, welcoming space.
"We'll continue working closely with Rainier Developments and Hurlands to support this fantastic project and help it bring real value to our community."
Pickleball and padel have grown rapidly in popularity as low-impact games for two or four players. Pickleball blends elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis, while padel is a mix of tennis, squash and badminton.
The new Farnham club will be open to players of all ages and abilities, with 'pay and play' sessions for newcomers and competitive facilities for more experienced players. There will be 176 parking spaces and full disabled access.
Richard Mees, chief executive of Rainier Developments, said: "We've been working closely with Waverley Borough Council and Hurlands to facilitate this exciting investment.
“This is a major step towards expanding Pickleball and Padel, not just in Farnham or Surrey, but in the UK. Hurlands will put Farnham on the map and secure its reputation as a destination for both amateur and competitive players."
Philip Newborough, chair of Hurlands and co-founder of global impact investment firm Bridges Fund Management, brings two decades of experience in real estate, hospitality, and health-focused ventures. He previously worked for UK leisure and property businesses including The Gym Group, The Office Group and The Hoxton.
Mr Newborough, said: "Hurlands Farnham will be much more than a sports facility. It will be a place for pickleball and padel players, and the wider community, to enjoy.
“It will be somewhere you can pick up a paddle for the first time, perfect your spin, or simply unwind in good company.
"This is just the start. Farnham is the first of several high-quality clubs we plan to open across the Southeast over the next few years."
