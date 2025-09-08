Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice Care is appealing for volunteers to help bring companionship and support to people living with an advanced or terminal illness.
Volunteers are each matched with a patient, whom they visit once a week for up to three hours.
Visits might include going shopping, enjoying a walk or trip to a garden centre or café, or simply sharing a cup of tea and a chat.
The service also gives carers valuable time to themselves, knowing their loved one is being looked after.
“Our Home Support volunteers offer a unique and really important service to our patients throughout their illness,” said Alison Knight, Home Support co-ordinator at Phyllis Tuckwell.
“Just a few hours of your time, providing patients with a listening ear or support to get out of the house, really makes such a big difference to their lives and wellbeing.”
Volunteers are given induction, ongoing training and guidance to help them understand their role, build skills, and feel confident in making a difference.
Phyllis Tuckwell will be holding a Home Support volunteer recruitment event at its Headway House office on Crosby Way, Farnham, on Wednesday, September 17 from 12pm to 6pm.
Anyone interested can register by calling the Patient and Family Support team on 01252 729 430 or emailing [email protected]
