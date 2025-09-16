Event organisers were chuffed with the response when two centuries of rail travel were celebrated at Haslemere station last weekend.
Talks, competitions and staff dressed as cats were among the highlights of last Saturday’s Rail 200 event organised by the Haslemere Community Station and Signal Box Trust, writes Marcus Fairweather.
The arrival of the first public steam railway system in 1825 was one of the one of the great achievements of the Industrial Age, linking communities and industries like never before.
And although the railway arrived in Haslemere many decades later, it still plays a crucial role.
Town crier Christian Ashdown and station manager Jade Morgan led the introductions and got the wheels turning at the free event last Saturday.
Two talks by Railway 200 steering group member, Mike Lamport, and signal box trustee and chairman of the Haslemere U3A railway group, Jock Gardner, were among the highlights.
Visitors also enjoyed games and prizes, a fancy dress competition and live music from the likes of Six by Six and Rob and Rax.
Mr Lamport has deep history and family roots in the local railway network as he followed his father into the industry. His dad was Haslemere station master and became the latest in a long lineage of railway workers stretching back to 1846.
It is believed that the Lamports are the family with the longest continuous service in the industry, so his heritage made him well-placed to give a speech.
South Western Railway Staff joined forces with Haslemere Community Station and Signal Box Trust to make this event possible and great support from the local community and decent weather helped contribute to its success.
There was also a great turnout with the event also including cakes, traditional games and a vintage bus while staff dressed up as kings and queens for charity.
