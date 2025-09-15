Residents at Redcot, Friends of the Elderly’s Haslemere-based care home, stepped back in time to celebrate the charity’s 120th anniversary with a vintage 1940s afternoon tea.
The care team opened the home’s doors to welcome family, friends and members of the local community for the special occasion. Guests enjoyed dainty sandwiches, sweet treats and tea poured into bone china cups from the era.
“The residents had a marvellous time at the charity’s 120th Anniversary 1940s afternoon tea party,” said Jan Daly, one of the Friends of the Elderly’s regional directors.
“Afternoon Teas are one of the residents’ favourite things, so it was an ideal choice for a celebration to mark such a milestone anniversary.
“They really enjoy the traditional British custom as brings some of their best-loved things together – delicious dainty sandwiches, tasty treats, a good cup of tea and the opportunity to have a good natter with each other, their family, friends and loved ones – and of course, guests from our local community.”
The sunshine added to the party atmosphere, with covered tables set up on the terrace and lawn, while the home’s pub, The Redcot Arms, was decorated as a 1940s tea room.
Entertainment came from singer Emily Day, who performed throughout the afternoon.
“Emily’s songs got quite a few of the residents and guests up dancing, which was lovely to see – the dance moves and footwork were exceptional. One resident said she learnt her moves from watching Strictly Come Dancing and that she thought she deserved a 10 from Shirley and the team,” added Lucy Frisby, Redcot’s office manager.
“As ever, the residents never cease to impress me with their trivia knowledge,” said Ms Daly. “One resident told me that the traditional dances for a 1940s tea dance were the Foxtrot, Waltz, Tango and Polka – and something I didn’t know – The Conga! Who knew?”
