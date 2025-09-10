A football team in Hampshire has raised money for Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice following a teammate’s family member battle with cancer.
Gary Newell, 55, from Farnham, has played football since he was eight years old and his dad watched him throughout the years, including Gary’s veteran team “Cockney Rebels.”
Alan Newell, Gary’s dad, was a lifelong Aldershot Town fan but passed away earlier this year on April 26 following a long and gruelling battle with cancer.
Alan was a regular at Gary’s games and got to know the lads at the Cockney Rebels.
Like all good teammates, when Gary said he wanted to raise money for a charity close to his heart, many of his friends stepped in, and the Rebels, many of whom knew Alan, headed by Pete Browning, stepped in to help out.
On Saturday, August 28, the Rebels took on a Farnham Rep League side 11 and, whilst it was a friendly, everyone was out to prove they still could play. The final score was 4-3 to the Rebels.
Gary said: “ We wanted him to get to see Aldershot play in the FA trophy at Wembley Stadium but it was just not meant to be.
“I took my mum to the game and it was here I wanted to do something for my dad and for Phyllis Tuckwell who were fantastic at looking after my dad.
“My mum raised £1,200 from coffee morning and other events but I wanted to something involving football. So with the help of the other members of Cockney Rebels we set up a charity game.”
Gary organised raffle prizes from Borrelis, Castle Inn pub, and Sally's tea room in Badshot Lea, all from Farnham, along with Headcase in Bordon and the BOSC Bordon & Oakhanger Social Club, raising £600.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.