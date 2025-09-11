A Farnham-area charity which supports vulnerable children and young people has been saved from possible closure after securing a new home.
Change of Scene is getting just that – a new base in Frensham as a partnership with Wishanger Wellness has been confirmed at the eleventh hour.
Their base at Tara’s Farm on Reeds Road is expected to open next summer with plans already submitted for a new hub including a sensory room, kitchens and craft room.
The Herald reported in January that Change of Scene – a charity based in Rowledge which provides animal-assisted learning to disabled young people – would close if it did not find a home as a relocation plan fell through.
Planning applications were submitted and a lease was close to being agreed for a site in West Sussex before a neighbour told COS they had shooting rights over the land.
That mean the move “turned to dust” and left the charity facing huge financial difficulties having invested a considerable five-figure sum into the relocation.
So the deal with Wishanger Wellness is a godsend for a charity that has provided support to hundreds of youngsters over 17 years through outdoor learning.
“The perfect setting in the perfect location came along at the perfect time, “said the charity’s CEO, Pam Robinson.
“We’re so excited to be starting this new chapter for COS in partnership with Wishanger Wellness, and to continue to support our young people to be the best they can be.”
Wishanger Wellness was established in 2024 with aims to support people’s physical and mental health through access to open space and ecotherapy, harnessing the healing power of the natural environment.
