A group of cyclists – with Sir Bradley and Sir Bill among them – then set out on the 60-plus-mile route from the Teller’s Arms pub.
Their route took them through Godalming, the Surrey Hills via Shere and Box Hill, before finishing at the home of cricket, Lord’s Cricket Ground.
The occasion reunited old friends Sir Ian and Sir Bill, who fronted rival teams on the BBC’s A Question of Sport in the 1980s and 1990s.
It also marked the 40th anniversary of Sir Ian’s first charity challenge – his 1985 walk from John o’ Groats to Land’s End to raise money for leukaemia and lymphoma research.
Sir Ian, England’s great all-rounder and now a member of the House of Lords, didn’t cycle himself. “My bike would be a 500cc bike,” he joked.
Before the riders departed, he added: “I wish you very well, please stay on the bikes. Have a great day, it’s a bit of fun and we’ll see you at Lords Cricket Ground for some celebrations.”
For Sir Bradley – multiple Olympic gold medallist and Tour de France winner – the ride was part of his rekindled love of cycling.
“I’m really enjoying cycling at the moment. I had four years where I didn’t cycle at all. So it’s nice to do things like this for pleasure and for a really good cause.”
Sir Bill, a former England rugby player and chairman of World Rugby, added: “Ian and I are old mates from way, way back, so we help each other out as much as we can with our charities.”
Beefy’s Foundation supports and raises awareness for the Batten Disease Family Association, Blood Cancer UK, Breakthrough T1D, and Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity.
