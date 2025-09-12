Waverley Borough Council planning applications up to 08/09/25. These applications and more Waverley public notices can be found at https://publicnoticeportal.uk/.
Elstead & Peper Harow
Erection of a single storey extension with alterations to elevations following demolition of existing extension and porch; alterations to roofspace including dormers, rooflights and juliet balcony to provide habitable accommodation. Beacon Cottage, Beacon View Road, Elstead, GU8 6DT, WA/2025/01684
Farnham Bourne
Certificate of Lawfulness under Section 192 for hip to gable and dormer extensions to provide habitable accommodation in roof space including installation of rooflights and Juliet balcony. 8 Stream Valley Road, Lower Bourne, Farnham, GU10 3LT. WA/2025/01663
Application under Section 73 to vary condition 2 of WA/2024/02395 (approved plans) to allow widening of part of driveway. Former Deodar, 6 Bat and Ball Lane, Wrecclesham, Farnham. WA/2025/01670
Farnham Firgrove
Erection of extensions and alterations to existing bungalow to create a two storey dwelling with solar panels and air source heat pump and associated landscaping; demolition of existing single storey extension. 17 Hillary Road, Farnham, GU9 8QX, WA/2025/01699
Farnham Rowledge
Erection of 6 self-build dwellings with detached garages, associated access and landscaping. Land east coordinates 483183 143233, Switchback Lane, Rowledge, Farnham, WA/2025/01677
Farnham Moor Park
Application for Advertisement Consent to display 2 illuminated and 1 non illuminated fascia signs. Erection of refuse store and alterations to elevations including installation of entrance door and ramp with associated works. 6 Farnham Trading Estate, Farnham, GU9 9NN. WA/2025/01693 & 01701
Western Commons
Application for Permission in Principle for the erection of 1 dwelling and detached garage/ancillary building with associated works following demolition of existing stable buildings. Land to the south of Winding Wood, Tilford Road, Farnham Road, GU10 2ED, PIP/2025/01696
Certificate of Lawfulness under S191 for use of "The Flat" as a separate residential dwelling and has been used as such for more than 4 years. Loxleigh Lodge, The Reeds Road, Frensham, GU10 3BP, WA/2025/01665
Erection of an agricultural storage building following demolition of existing outbuildings. High Jump, Jumps Road, Churt, GU10 2JY, WA/2025/01678
Erection of an estate management building following demolition of existing outbuilding and greenhouse structures. Whitmead, Whitmead Lane, Tilford, Farnham, GU10 2BT, WA/2025/01697
Erection of extensions and alterations following demolition of coal shed, carport and porch. 2 Rosemary Cottages, Hamlash Lane, Frensham, WA/2025/01687
