A Farnham manufacturer, which counts Manchester United among its clients, is one of the first in the South East to begin transforming operations through Made Smarter, the £1.55 million government-backed adoption programme.
Addlux, a specialist provider of bespoke LED lighting solutions, has completed a Digital Transformation Workshop to identify opportunities for technology adoption and create a tailored roadmap for change.
Launched only months ago, Made Smarter South East has already registered more than 300 businesses. Seventy-five manufacturers have either completed or scheduled a workshop, highlighting strong demand among SMEs to embrace digital tools.
With support from Made Smarter, the first wave of participants are now pursuing projects in automation, robotics, AI, ERP upgrades and digital twins. Many are also investing in simulation tools, online integration and workforce upskilling to build long-term resilience and growth.
Niels Fullerton-Batten, director at Addlux, said: “We have always worked closely with our customers to deliver tailored lighting systems, but we know there are areas where smarter systems can save us time and reduce pressure on the team.
“The Digital Transformation Workshop helped us take a step back and look at the bigger picture. We are now poised to leverage AI, automation and XR technologies to further differentiate ourselves in a competitive lighting industry.
“We are also looking at leadership training and potentially bringing in an intern to support AI and systems development. With Made Smarter’s support, we have started building a more resilient and scalable business model, one that keeps creativity and customer service at its core but is powered by smarter, more efficient digital processes.”
Made Smarter South East is delivered by Surrey County Council in partnership with 11 local authorities and Local Enterprise Partnerships.
Bryan Vint, programme manager for Made Smarter South East, said: “It is hugely encouraging to see so many beginning their transformation so soon after launch. It shows the real appetite among South East manufacturers to embrace digital technology and highlights the immediate impact Made Smarter is having.
“Every company is on its own journey, starting from a different point and with different ambitions, but each has found a clear path forward through the programme.
“Together, these firms are already showing how digital tools can reshape manufacturing, from optimising production and improving traceability to reducing waste and upskilling people, with benefits that range from higher productivity and revenues to new jobs, internships and more sustainable operations.”
He added: “Every SME manufacturer in the South East has the potential to benefit, whether they make chocolate, electronics, precision components or furniture. Made Smarter is here to help them build confidence, take the right next steps and unlock growth.”
To encourage more businesses to take part, Made Smarter South East will host a free webinar on National Manufacturing Day today (Thursday, September 25, from 12.30pm to 1.15pm.
The session will explain how the programme works and how manufacturers can benefit from expert support, funding and skills development.
