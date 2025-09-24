A MAN who has spent half-a-century volunteering with a group that serves its local communities in so many ways, is stepping down from his role with the Lions.
Jim Swinson originally joined the Lions in 1975 in Farnham. Upon moving to Herefordshire he transferred first to Hereford Lions before transferring to Ross-on-Wye Lions in 2005.
He was an active member in his youth, and was very involved with Farnham with the much-loved beer festival. He travelled to Germany to attend an international convention and even many years later, he was still proudly wearing the badge that showed he had attended that event.
Ross Lions has always been a busy club and Jim always pulled his weight. While he was never president of the club, he would take part in all the activities. Although his wife Carol was never a Lion, she supported him and joined in with some of the fundraising and all the social gatherings.
With his experience in Farnham, Jim was keen on was the idea of starting a beer and cider festival in Ross-on-Wye.
Together with Sam Phillips, who led the discussion and moved it on to becoming a real event, Jim was a chief advisor and was heavily involved in getting the first Rossbeerfest off the ground – a legacy that still continues today.
Although in recent years he was less able to get behind the bar, he still took an interest in the planning meetings.
For all his achievements as a Lion, Jim was awarded a Melvin Jones Fellowship, a great recognition of his personal contribution and the highest award that a Lions Club can present.
Jim was a proud Lion, attending meetings until very recently, and this year marked 50 years of service.
Lions clubs, from Surrey to the Welsh borders, will be grateful for his dedication.
