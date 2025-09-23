Farnham Art and Craft Makers Market will take place on Sunday, October 5, 2025 from 10am to 4pm at the Central Car Park (Farmers’ Market site).
The event will bring together 38 stalls celebrating artists and craft makers from Farnham, across Surrey and beyond.
The event, organised in partnership between Farnham Town Council and ACVR Events, forms part of Craft Month in Farnham.
Visitors can expect an eclectic mix of handmade work, all available to purchase direct from the maker.
Organiser Jackie Edwards said: “As part of October Craft Month in Farnham I will be running my artists and makers market in Farnham. We are currently situated in the Farmers Market Site, Central Car Park whilst all the roadworks are on.
“We love to include local artist and makers and would extend an invitation to take a stall with me artists can share.
“If you are a visitor then this is a perfect opportunity to buy direct from the artists/maker so make a note in your diary of the date and we’ll see you there.”
For more information or to book a stall, contact Jackie at [email protected] or visit www.acvrevents.co.uk.
