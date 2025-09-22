The Woodlarks Centre, the care home based near Farnham, recently celebrated 75 years since its founding in 1949.
Since then, it has developed imaginative and compassionate ways of caring for those with disabilities and their residents.
A lively celebration of its progress was held on its premises, with music from Simply Swing keeping residents, carers and visitors entertained while they enjoyed delicious food and drink. The weather was kind and everyone could relax in the warm sunshine.
The climax of the occasion was the cutting of a celebratory cake by Catherine Crawford, granddaughter of the founders Dorothea and Colonel Martyn Strover.
Toasting the work of everyone at Woodlarks and wishing them well in the future was Cllr Adeel Shah of East Hampshire District Council. Also, pledging the support of Farnham Town Council was deputy mayor Graham White.
The day, however, was about more than the celebration of 75 years of devoted care.
Chief executive of Woodlarks, Lynda Pattie and Simon Tarrant, chairman of the trustees, announced the start of a new phase of development, with planning permission being granted for a new wing.
The project includes a new physio suite, new dining room and kitchens, a further lift as well as meeting rooms and an admin suite.
The ambition is to care for a larger number of people with first class facilities. Local architects Stedman Blower have produced impressive plans which were shown at the reception. The projected budget is £6 million and fundraising has already started.
A spokesperson for the centre said: “Woodlarks clearly have an impressive future, building on 75 years of devoted care.”
