All roads will lead to Churt this weekend as a special fundraising drive in aid of a Farnham charity will take place this weekend.
Challengers will hold its 11th anniversary motoring event this Sunday (September 28) with this year’s cavalcade leaving the Porsche Centre Guildford around 10.30am.
Owners of vintage, classic, specialist, super or electric cars and motorbikes are welcome to the follow the route with the drive culminating in an exclusive viewing at a private motor museum.
All proceeds will help Challengers to provide inclusive, fun and safe spaces around the South East where disabled children aged 2 to 18 can come together, make friends, enjoy new experiences and learn valuable life skills.
For tickets and more details visit https://shorturl.at/vwZ63
