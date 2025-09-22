An F1 world champion and gold-winning Paralympian got on their bikes at Potters Gate Primary School on Sunday as hundreds saddled up for the annual Farnham Charity Bike Ride.
But while Damon Hill, Lizzi Jordan MBE and Greg Stafford MP were among the most recognisable faces, Brian Hobbs was probably the most inspirational.
Being in remission didn’t stop the 82-year-old from Milton Keynes from completing the 16-mile ride with his daughter and son-in-law from Farnham.
“After six months of chemotherapy it was great to be back in the saddle,” said Mr Hobbs, who also took part in the Rushmoor Park Run the day before.
This year’s ride organised by The Hedgehogs and St Andrew’s Infant School PTA attracted nearly 500 people with recipients including The Royal Surrey Charity.
There were four routes to choose from with Damon and the Zephyr Cycling Club team opting for the 50 and others opting for 75, 25 and 16-mile alternatives.
Teenager Matthew O’Donnell was the first to complete the 75-miler in 4.15hours while Lizzi and her cycling partner, Jon Saunders, opted for 50.
“It was quite hilly and we went slightly wrong, so we did a couple of extra miles,” said the Paralympian, adding: “we joined it because we feel really strongly about joining events like this.”
The ride was a family affair for Sarah Gibson and her daughters, Boadicea and Antigone, as they did the 16-mile route for Phyllis Tuckwell and the support they gave her dad, Reggie Gibson, while Tongham’s Tracy Castle did the 25-mile route for the London Ambulance Charity.
Founder Jamie Elstow of sponsors, Marshels, said the ride was about “putting something back into the local community” while there were also thanks for the hosts from compere, Peter Greenyer, who joked the 50-miler should be renamed the “50-smiler” because entrants came back beaming.
