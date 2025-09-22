A farming fraternity from the Surrey Hills delivered a Trailer of Truth to Westminster and Whitehall last weekend as part of a growing revolt against the Labour government.
Matthew Trevellyan was behind the wheel of a convoy that left Tilford for London early on Saturday on the latest leg of a grassroots campaign by Farmers To Action (FTA).
Mr Trevellyan, of the All Farmers campaign group, spoke in support of the cause in a rousing speech after driving the JCB tractor and its hefty trailer past Number 10 and the Defra office.
And the message to the latter was clear: “We’ve had enough” with the campaigner calling on “clarity, honesty, stability and policies that protect British food production’ instead of ones that are ‘driving it into the ground’.
“It’s because of broken promises from the Labour government,” said Matthew to the Herald ahead of the journey.
“They have promised they would support farming but have done nothing. The main focus is the inheritance tax and we consider that to be the final straw.”
People around the UK have shown their support by writing messages on a Trailer of Truth, with three – the others from Scotland and Wales – converging on Liverpool this weekend for the annual Labour conference.
The England convoy started in Truro on September 3 with Mr Trevellyan and some of his Surrey counterparts taking part in Saturday’s leg from Tilford and the Hogs Back to London.
There was certainly a groundswell of support for the campaign on Friday evening with numerous people writing messages on the trailer while it was parked outside the Barley Mow.
And while some of the messages on its sides to Starmer and company are unprintable, the sentiment is the same with organisers pleading with the government: start listening to us before it’s too late.
