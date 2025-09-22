A nature charity has made a repeated appeal for support as it bids to create a pollinator paradise in the Surrey Hills.
The Countryside Regeneration Trust (CRT) needs to raise £5,000 to create a new wildflower meadow at Pierrepont Farm in Frensham with an appeal launched early this summer.
The meadow is part of a bid to arrest the decline of essential pollinators as bees, butterflies, hoverflies and wasps are essential for healthy ecosystems, biodiversity and food production.
And while the “nature-friend faming charity” behind the scheme has thanked people for their generosity at the half way mark, some £2,500 is still needed to reach the target.
“The idea came from the Pierrepont Farm volunteer team,” said CRT volunteer manager, Leslie Hackett.
“It’s their passion that will turn an overlooked patch of land into a haven for pollinators.
“These tiny creatures are essential for healthy ecosystems and food production, yet their numbers are in worrying decline.
“By giving them a home, here, the volunteers are making a real difference, not just for wildlife, but for future generations, too.”
The plan is turn an area of overgrown scrubland into a thriving meadow with the CRT and conservation experts working together in a volunteer-led project.
The plan includes sowing a carefully selected mix of native wildflowers, ensuring continuous nectar and pollen sources from spring through autumn.
The habitat will also include nesting areas for ground bees, dead wood for solitary bees, and host plants for butterflies ad moths.
The project is due to begin in late winter with organisers hopeful of reaching the fundraising goal before work starts around March or April 2026.
Close to £2,700 has been donated at the time of writing. If you would like to help or want more information about the appeal visit https://shorturl.at/AHug1
