These planning applications and more Waverley Borough Council public notices can be found at https://publicnoticeportal.uk/.
Elstead & Peper Harow
Erection of a detached outbuilding to provide a gym, shower room and office. Stanton Cottage, Thursley Road, Elstead, GU8 6LN
Farnham Castle
Application under Section 73 to vary Condition 5 (restrictions on operational hours) of WA/2013/0844 to extend opening hours. Papa Johns, Contec House, East Street, Farnham, GU7 7SX, WA/2025/01751
Display of illuminated fascia and hanging signs, Ground Floor, 25 The Borough, Farnham, GU9 7NJ, WA/2025/01729
Installation of 6 air conditioning units; proposed shopfront refurbishment works, formation of a new doorway to an existing rear window, Ground Floor, 25 The Borough, Farnham, GU9 7NJ, WA/2025/01728
Farnham North West
Certificate of Lawfulness under Section 191 for implementation of planning permission reference WA/2022/00730 (Erection of a dwelling following demolition of existing dwelling), demolishment of garage, creation of access road/onsite and preparation of works for foundations. Foxhaven, Old Park Lane, Farnham, GU10 5AA, WA/2025/01740
Haslemere East
Technical Details Consent pursuant to Permission in Principle PIP/2024/02324 for erection of a rear second floor extension and alterations to first floor and part alterations to ground floor including installation of pv panels on roof to provide 3 dwellings with access, bin and cycle store. 19 High Street, Haslemere, GU27 2HQ, WA/2025/01720
Erection of a single storey orangery following removal of bay window. 1 Clock House Court, College Hill, Haslemere, GU27 2JT, WA/2025/01714
Installation of 2 DAC units and 2 outdoor AC condensers and removal of 3 existing condenser units together with installation of roof access door; alterations to eastern elevation to replace existing double entrance doors with single entrance door. Waitrose, 11-15 West Street, Haslemere, GU27 2AB, WA/2025/01726
Erection of extension to ancillary outbuilding. Amberley, Midhurst Road, Haslemere, GU27 2NQ, WA/2025/01717
Haslemere West
Erection of a dormer roof extension following removal of existing dormer; alterations to elevations and installation of rooflights. 16 Woodlands Lane, Haslemere, GU27 1JU, WA/2025/01705
Western Commons
Application for a deemed consent under Section 37 Form B (Type III) of the Electricity Act 1989 to upgrade existing 11kV Overhead Line (OHL) from single- phase to triple-phase (2 wires to 3 wires) and to replace some existing poles. Land south of The Reeds Road, The Reeds, Farnham, WA/2025/01734
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.