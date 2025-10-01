There was something for everyone and every palate with 100 around stalls setting up shop around Castle Street, The Borough and the Bush Hotel courtyard.
There was plenty to appease traditionalists with cider from Misty Moon and sausage rolls from Farnham Family Butchers alongside more exotic fare from around the world.
Cuisine from The Caribbean to The Caucasus was served up with jerk goat and Armenian chicken wraps being sold alongside delicacies from places afar as The Philippines, Korea and Thailand.
And that, coupled with cookery demonstrations, live music at three stages and a concluding chilli eating competition, mean the festival was a hot date for foodies.
Farnham Town Council couldn’t decide which was the “hottest” stall at this year’s festival but the pulled pork and paella stalls seemed to have the longest queues.
“It’s like Live Aid, but with cooking,” with Henry Hampshire wowing the crowds with his Italian-themed cooking during a programme which included a Thai masterclass from Alton restauranteur and Masterchef winner, Chariya Khattiyot.
“It’s been really good and we’ve had a great time,” said Louise Bagnall of Alton fromagerie, Cheese Louise, while Jeremy Clarkson would have been happy with sales of his Hawkstone products outside The Tellers Arms.
There was more to the festival than food with live music and talks from the likes of Marjon, Sam Remedy, Elayna Martin, The Cherry Pickers and the Farnham Taiko Drummers entertaining the crowds, while the Ivy Club also joined in with its own event.
And our local good causes also had a taste of the action, with The Hedgehogs and Round Table launching the 2026 Farnham Calendar and their Advent appeals, respectively, at the event.
Pictures by the Herald team and courtesy of Natalia Sharomova/Farnham Town Council.
