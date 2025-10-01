The Farnham Fireworks and Torchlit Procession 2025 will return with a bang on Saturday, November 8, in aid of local good causes.
Organised by Farnham Round Table, the magical event is one of the highlights in the town’s calendar.
A Round Table spokesperson said: “Grab a torch and join up to 10,000 revellers in the glittering autumnal procession from the town centre to Farnham’s medieval park.
“There, you will be greeted by seasonal street food, a Hogs Back bar, hot drinks and warming mulled wine, live entertainment, a blazing bonfire and fabulous fireworks display.”
The event also includes the popular Fifty for Fawkes Guy competition, offering a £50 donation to any community group entering their Guys.
Other highlights this year include a torchlit procession led by the Reading Pipers Band from Waggon Yard at 6pm, bonfire lighting at 7.15pm and the Fifty for Fawkes Guy competition results, followed by a 15-minute fireworks display at 7.45pm.
Live music will be performed by Late to the Party, alongside fire performers and Taiko drummers. Street food and and a bar will be available in Farnham Park from 5pm to 9pm.
Farnham Round Table is a voluntary social and charitable club for men aged 18 to 45 in the Farnham area, and all proceeds fund the many community projects and causes it supports throughout the year.
Last year's event raised £35,000 for everything from local schools, Scouts and sports groups to charities, one-off projects and families in need.
For details, ticket sales and to enter the Guy competition, visit www.farnhamfireworks.com or find the event on Facebook and Instagram.
The event is supported this year by sponsors BakerLaw LLP and Megan’s.
Anyone interested in joining Farnham Round Table or requesting funding should visit farnhamroundtable.org.uk.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.