There’s a treat for palate in the town centre today as the Farnham Food Festival is in full flow.
Castle Street, The Borough and Bush Hotel Courtyard are packed full of people eager to get a taste of cuisine from the Caribbean to the Caucasus.
There’s around 100 stalls to check out with local firms like Misty Moon Cider and Farnham Family Butchers rubbing shoulders with purveyors of food from The Philippines, Korea and Thailand.
And there’s more than food to enjoy with live music on three stages throughout the afternoon and cookery demonstrations by the likes of Alton restaurateur and Masterchef winner Chariya Khattiyot.
Things are going to get hotter at 3pm with a chilli eating competition.
We do recommend using the free Hoppa service as there are queues to find spaces in the likes of central car park.
