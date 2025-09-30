The Watercress Line will be hosting its annual Autumn Steam Gala from October 3 to 5.
Visitors will be able to get up close to visiting locomotives 60007 Sir Nigel Gresley and 34059 Sir Archibald Sinclair, the heritage railway’s flagship engine 35005 Canadian Pacific, and its other home-fleet locomotives.
There will be unlimited rides behind these steam engines, which will be running to a busy timetable, and passengers will be able to alight at any of the stations - Alresford, Ropley, Medstead & Four Marks and Alton - along the ten-mile line.
The iconic Sir Nigel Gresley, on loan from the Sir Nigel Gresley Locomotive Trust, was built in 1937.
It became the fastest steam engine of the British Railways era, which began in 1948, by reaching 112mph.
There will be a chance to ride on the first double-headed - two engines pulling together at the front - Oliver Bulleid-designed train on the Watercress Line since 2017 when Canadian Pacific and Sir Archibald Sinclair take to the rails together.
Sir Archibald Sinclair, a rebuilt Battle of Britain class locomotive, is visiting courtesy of the Bluebell Railway.
As well as Canadian Pacific, which returned to the rails in March after a 14-year restoration project, the home fleet will include 41312 LMS Ivatt.
The Watercress Line’s 30506 LSWR Urie S15 Class locomotive will also be attending, repainted in a British Railways livery.
There will be brake van rides, driving experiences, unlimited miniature railway rides, exhibits and free guided tours of the engineering works at Ropley.
Watercress Line chief executive Rebecca Dalley said: “We’re thrilled to invite visitors of all ages to our Autumn Steam Gala for a celebration of our railway heritage.
“We have some exciting locomotive attractions, including the double-headed Bulleid Sir Archibald Sinclair and Canadian Pacific - it’s an event not to be missed.”
