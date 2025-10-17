Sophie Disley, 39, from Haslemere, is taking on a cold-water challenge and preparing to run the London Marathon 2026 to raise awareness of breast cancer and support the youth-focused charity CoppaFeel!.
In December 2024, Sophie discovered a small pea-sized lump while checking herself in the shower. Initially dismissing it – she had found a similar lump in the other breast years earlier that was nothing – Sophie assumed it would be fine. But a visit to her GP at Haslemere Health Centre changed everything.
“My doctor checked the whole breast and found an area that didn’t feel right,” Sophie said. “It wasn’t the lump that was cancer at all. Because she acted quickly, the cancer was diagnosed early via an MRI at Royal Surrey Hospital. She saved my life.”
Sophie was diagnosed with stage 0 high-grade DCIS breast cancer. “When I was diagnosed, my first thought wasn’t death, it was whether I had passed it onto my girls,” she said. “It shows how far treatment has come that I didn’t think it would kill me.”
In March, Sophie underwent a nine-hour mastectomy and reconstruction using tissue from her stomach. Recovery was gruelling, both physically and emotionally.
“I had to relearn how to move, lift my arms, and get through each day,” Sophie said. “The operation changed my body forever, and for me, my reconstructed breast doesn’t feel real – it feels fake, like it isn’t part of me.”
On 23 November, she will host a “Dip Your Boobs” event at MUD Retreat in Fernhurst. For a £25 donation, participants can take a cold-water plunge in a natural pool – with an optional “dress up your boobs” theme – and use the sauna to warm up. The day will also feature hot drinks, cakes, badges, and a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses including Hemingway’s in Haslemere, The Mulberry Inn in Chiddingfold, Bakes by Eloise, and Yoga with Mary in Fernhurst. Raffle prizes worth nearly £1,000 are up for grabs, including personal colour analysis, fitness classes, private swims, distillery tours, facials, meals, yoga sessions, and more. Tickets are available to everyone, whether or not they join the dip.
Sophie is also training for the London Marathon 2026, almost a year to the day since her surgery.
“Checking your chest isn’t scary – it’s powerful,” she said. “Early detection saves lives. I’m only here because I acted quickly, and I want to help others do the same.”
She hopes to raise £2,500 for CoppaFeel!, which educates young people on how to check their bodies, spot changes, and act quickly.
Support Sophie’s campaign and donate at https://www.justgiving.com/page/sophie-disley-coppa-feel. Raffle tickets can be purchased for £1 at https://pay.collctiv.com/dip-your-boobs-fundraising-local-raffle-39616
