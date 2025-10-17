On 23 November, she will host a “Dip Your Boobs” event at MUD Retreat in Fernhurst. For a £25 donation, participants can take a cold-water plunge in a natural pool – with an optional “dress up your boobs” theme – and use the sauna to warm up. The day will also feature hot drinks, cakes, badges, and a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses including Hemingway’s in Haslemere, The Mulberry Inn in Chiddingfold, Bakes by Eloise, and Yoga with Mary in Fernhurst. Raffle prizes worth nearly £1,000 are up for grabs, including personal colour analysis, fitness classes, private swims, distillery tours, facials, meals, yoga sessions, and more. Tickets are available to everyone, whether or not they join the dip.