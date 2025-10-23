Officers attended an address in Hadrians following concerns that weapons might be inside, linked to an earlier incident at Guildford Road Trading Estate.
A 61-year-old man had been arrested there that afternoon on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm after an off-duty officer spotted the weapon.
No one was threatened or injured during either incident.
A 100-metre cordon was put in place around the Hadrians property, and nearby residents were evacuated to Farnham Leisure Centre as a precaution while the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team carried out checks.
One resident said: “Police were banging on all the doors around Hadrians and telling us to evacuate.”
The cordon has since been lifted, and residents have returned to their homes.
A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “The area has now been deemed safe and the cordon has been lifted. Residents are returning to their addresses and we want to thank you for your patience whilst we carried out these checks.”
