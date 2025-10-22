Shoppers looking for something unique this Christmas are invited to the University for the Creative Arts’ annual Winter Market in Farnham next month.
Some of the goods on sale at a previous UCA winter market. (UCA)
Visitors to the event can browse a range of stalls offering one-of-a-kind presents while supporting small creative businesses in the town.
The UCASU Winter Market takes place on Thursday, November 13, from 12pm to 4pm, in The Quad at UCA Farnham, Falkner Road (GU9 7DS).
Admission is free.
