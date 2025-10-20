A new plaque has been unveiled on Farnham’s Notable Names wall to commemorate the life and achievements of internationally renowned dendrologist Alan Fyson Mitchell VMA.
The unveiling on Tuesday, October 14, was attended by family members, friends and special guests, including Colin Hall, chairman of the Tree Register of the British Isles, which Alan founded in 1988. Alan Mitchell’s daughter Julia joined the Mayor of Farnham, Councillor George Murray, to officially reveal the plaque.
Alan Mitchell (1922–1995), was described at the ceremony as “one of Britain’s most remarkable naturalists”, who dedicated his life to the study and recording of trees.
His meticulous measurements and catalogues laid the foundation for the modern understanding of Britain’s tree heritage, inspiring the concept of the “Champion Tree” and establishing a national record of notable specimens.
Speaking at the unveiling, Cllr Murray highlighted the importance of recognising Mitchell’s contribution: “It seems very appropriate that Farnham, the town with the highest urban tree coverage, remembers Alan Mitchell.
“His life’s work transformed our understanding of trees and their place in the landscape. The Tree Register he founded remains a living legacy, with over 100,000 trees recorded. This is an extraordinary achievement that continues to support conservation and research today.”
Mitchell’s career began with the Forestry Commission’s Research Division at Alice Holt in 1952. His books include Conifers in the British Isles (1972) and the much-loved Field Guide to the Trees of Britain and Northern Europe (1974), which remain influential decades after their release.
Over his lifetime, he received numerous awards, including the Royal Horticultural Society’s Veitch Memorial Medal and the Royal Forestry Society’s Gold Medal.
The Notable Names of Farnham wall, situated in South Street, honours people with strong links to the town who have achieved distinction in their fields.
With Alan Mitchell’s addition, the wall now bears 36 plaques celebrating figures ranging from musicians and artists to architects, athletes and now, a world-leading dendrologist.
The plaque is a lasting reminder of Alan Mitchell’s extraordinary contribution to science and conservation.
Other names on the wall include cricketer Graham Thorpe, politician William Cobbett, architect Michael Blower, and the late owner of the Herald and his wife, Sir Ray and Lady Beryl Tindle.
