A Surrey change specialist who set out to shake up his industry has won a Great British Entrepreneur Award just two years after launching his firm.
Mark Green, chief executive and founder of Change Rebellion, was named Start-Up Entrepreneur of the Year for the South East after impressing judges with his people-centred approach to change projects.
Mr Green, from Farnham, has more than two decades of industry experience, but a life-threatening battle with rare Covid-19 complications prompted him to reassess his career and launch Change Rebellion in 2023.
Alongside strong client and revenue growth, he has used the platform to highlight what he sees as unnecessary complexity and jargon across the sector.
He has built a LinkedIn following of more than 32,000, been invited to guest lecture at universities, appeared on numerous podcasts, joined expert panels and written for national media.
Following his win, Mr Green said: “When I launched Change Rebellion, I felt strongly that someone needed to speak up about what was going wrong in the industry and how it could be fixed: by focusing on what really matters, namely the people affected by change within any business.
“It felt like time for a rebellion, hence the name of the business, and someone had to step up and lead it – so why not me?
“To be on the stage at arguably the most prominent business awards ceremony of the year, picking up an entrepreneur award, was not something I ever expected. It’s difficult to describe just how much this means to me – it’s proof that if you firmly believe in a mission, and have the motivation and knowledge to make it work, that you can do anything.
“Four years ago, I was battling my way back to physical and emotional health after doctors predicted I wouldn’t survive my illness.
“Two years ago, I was launching Change Rebellion. And now I’m officially a Great British Entrepreneur Award winner. Who knows where the journey will take Change Rebellion and myself in the next two years!”
Change Rebellion supports organisations of all sizes undertaking change management projects.
Its network of senior associates delivers five service levels: the Hero Model for targeted project expertise; the Unit Model for organisations with lower change maturity; Behavioural and Cultural Assessments; the Change Evolution Engine, designed to evolve with a business; and a Fixed Price Deliverables service offering flexible, tailored support.
