On Wednesday, November 19, the town joined much of the country in a sharp early-winter cold snap.
Residents woke to an icy start, with overnight frost and light flurries reported.
A mix of rain and hill snow pushed south-east through the morning but much of it did not settle, leaving roads damp but generally passable.
Brighter conditions are due to follow later today, which should melt much of any remaining snow.
The Met Office, however, warned that cold northerly wind is expected to drive frequent rain showers into parts of Surrey through the evening.
The Met Office said some of these showers may turn heavy, with further snow possible on exposed routes and higher ground.
Drivers in the South Downs and other rural areas were urged to take extra care, as there may be snow and ice on the roads.
