The Bourne Parish welcomed Brightwells Gostrey and its supporters to the hall on Saturday, October 18, marking the start of an exciting new era for the long-running community service.
The relocation follows uncertainty over the future of the group after Waverley Borough Council changed direction with the Memorial Hall, its former base.
The parish offered Brightwells Gostrey a new start, providing affordable accommodation and a chance to strengthen community links in South Farnham.
Jessica Wells, charity manager at Brightwells Gostrey, said: “The support we received from the Bourne Parish and community, in order to meet our relocation costs was phenomenal; and I cannot express my gratitude enough to everyone that helped - whether that be through financial grants or donations to stripping out the kitchen, installing appliances, laying floors, redecorating and physically moving, it was no mean feat and we simply would not be here without them.
“We are busy settling in, as well as welcoming new friends and I feel incredibly lucky to be able to do so. Our clients love the warm and welcoming feel of our new home, as well as the chance to use the fantastic outside space, just before winter.”
David Gourlay, chairman of Brightwells Gostrey, thanked the charity’s board, its volunteers, and supportive organisations such as The Farnham Institute, The Hedgehogs, Farnham Lions, Farnham Roundtable, Community Foundation for Surrey, Peter Cox Catering, Powerbition, Howden Insurance, Farnham Town Council, Waverley Borough Council and Brewer's of Farnham.
Brightwells Gostrey has supported Farnham’s elderly community for more than 40 years, offering meals on wheels, door-to-door transport and a warm, friendly centre where people can enjoy lunch, make friends and take part in activities.
