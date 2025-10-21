Shalden Village Hall, located on Southhall Road, near Alton, has submitted an application to East Hampshire District Council.
The proposal aims to allow a wider range of community and cultural activities at the hall, including indoor plays, film screenings, live and recorded music performances, and dance events held on weekday and weekend evenings, with longer opening hours on Fridays and Saturdays to accommodate social gatherings and entertainment.
If granted, the extended licence would also permit the sale and consumption of alcohol on the premises and the provision of late-night refreshments on weekend evenings.
The application outlines that plays and live music could continue until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, while films and recorded music could be played every day, with hours extending to midnight at weekends.
Dance performances would be allowed on weekend evenings, and alcohol could be sold seven days a week, with extended hours on Fridays and Saturdays. Late-night refreshments, such as food and non-alcoholic drinks, could be served between 11pm and midnight on those nights.
The proposal is intended to support the hall’s use as a local cultural and social venue, serving both residents and community groups in the wider Alton area.
Those wishing to comment about the application have until Tuesday, November 11, 2025, to submit written representations to the Licensing Team at East Hampshire District Council in Petersfield, or by email to [email protected].
Meanwhile, in neighbouring Waverley, several new street food operators are seeking to boost their presence in the area through applications for street trading consent.
Snack Van has applied to trade at Coxbridge Business Park on Alton Road, situated just off the A31 between Farnham and Alton. The proposal requests permission to operate from Monday to Friday up to 2pm, offering food and refreshments to workers and visitors in the business park.
Club Pizza in Hindhead has also lodged an application for Street Trading Consent to operate from the car park of Hindhead Royal British Legion on Beacon Hill Road. The business hopes to cater to local residents and visitors with freshly made pizza during regular evening trading hours.
All applications are currently under consideration by the relevant local authorities, and members of the public may review or comment on them through the respective council’s licensing departments.
