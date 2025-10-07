Kim Page will demonstrate dry brush techniques in watercolour on November 15. Mark Warner will show how to paint a landscape in acrylics on December 20. There will be a street scene in liquid charcoal by Rodney Kingston on January 17. Jill Iliffe will demonstrate an egg tempura landscape on February 21. And Jonathan Newey will round off the season with A Walk on the Wildside - big cat drawing in acrylics - on March 21.