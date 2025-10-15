Work to overhaul the notorious M3/A322 junction in Lightwater will finally get going on Thursday (October 16) after last minute delay and a flurry of behind the scenes talks between developers, councillors and local MPs.
The 22-week improvement scheme, part of wider infrastructure works for the Mindenhurst development in Deepcut, was originally due to start on Monday, October 13, but was postponed after a public outcry over poor communication and fears of major traffic disruption.
In a new letter to residents, Skanska confirmed the fresh start date and said the delay had followed further discussions with councillors, Surrey County Council, National Highways and the local MP. The letter read: “These conversations have helped us better understand the priorities of the community and have informed how the works will be delivered.”
The developer said it is reviewing local suggestions, including a dedicated left-turn lane for traffic joining the M3 and yellow box markings on the roundabout to help ease congestion. The company said it is working with Surrey County Council and National Highways to assess whether these can be “safely and effectively incorporated”.
While the review continues, the existing improvement plans for the junction will still go ahead from Thursday. According to the letter, the scheme will add a third northbound lane approaching the roundabout from Lightwater, move a pedestrian crossing to a safer location, and include full resurfacing.
During construction, the letter read, traffic will be reduced to one northbound lane and overnight closures are expected in January and February 2026. The project is due to last 22 weeks with traffic management lifted over Christmas.
Following the latest meetings, Surrey Heath MP Al Pinkerton said the delay had created space for “meaningful engagement” and that Skanska, Surrey County Council and National Highways were now working together to ensure the scheme “delivers the maximum possible benefit.”
However, Dr Pinkerton warned that the process had been “rushed and poorly communicated” and that Surrey County Council still needed to address “the knock-on effects on schools, bus services, emergency routes, and local roads”.
Elsewhere, work on the Gole Road and Dawney Hill junction began on Monday as planned. Dawney Hill is being widened to create a new two lane northbound approach with a dedicated left-turn lane into Gole Road, plus improved footpaths and crossings. That section will remain closed northbound for 22 weeks with diversions via the A322 Bagshot Road.
Dr Pinkerton said he would continue pressing for improved coordination between agencies and better communication with residents ahead of Thursday’s works.
Residents can find full details of the project, diversions, and traffic management plans on the Mindenhurst website at www.mindenhurst.co.uk, which will be updated every two weeks with progress reports and schedule changes.
A Surrey County Council’s spokesperson said: “Surrey County Council’s role is to engage with the Mindenhurst developer to agree dates and traffic management for their works which were deemed mandatory when planning permission was granted previously by Surrey Heath Borough Council for this development. These works are designed to increase the road’s capacity leading up to the M3 Junction 3 roundabout.
“Whilst during this process we also recommend and place conditions on customer engagement and communication, it is the Developer or their Contractor’s responsibility to carry out adequate communications with all stakeholders who may be affected by their works. Our team supplements this by notifying local Councillors and MPs and also highlights major works such as this on our website.
“We’re aware that the contractor (Skanska Construction) is in contact with Al Pinkerton MP regarding his concerns.”
