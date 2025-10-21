Time is ticking for local government in Surrey as we know it with the long-awaited government decision on how the county will be split due by the end of October.
The highly anticipated decision on how Surrey’s councils will be reorganised into new unitary authorities is expected any day now. The announcement will pave the way for shadow elections in May 2026 and a full handover to the new councils in April 2027. So no change will happen overnight.
Surrey County Council has promised to be “open and transparent” as it prepares for one of the biggest overhauls of local government in decades.
A new report to cabinet states the authority is getting ready for a “safe and legal transfer to the new structures” as part of the county’s so-called ‘Devolution and Local Government Reorganisation programme’.
But with major decisions still pending, questions remain about how residents will be kept informed and how local accountability will be maintained through the transition.
The council report to cabinet read: “As Surrey transitions to new unitary local authorities, we are committed to maintaining openness and transparency with residents and wider partners.”
Twelve councils across Surrey are preparing for the shift, with a new joint ‘Programme Management Office’ expected to oversee the process once the government gives the go-ahead. Until then, Surrey County Council remains responsible for all services.
Scrutiny committees are being tasked with checking the risks and resilience of the transition. The report stresses that “effective scrutiny is an important part of the process for a safe and legal transition to the new authorities,” and that select committees will “monitor key risks” and pass on local insights to new shadow councils after elections in May 2026.
The changes could bring far more power and financial responsibility to the county. A new mayor for Surrey is also being discussed. Under the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill, housing, transport, and skills could be handed over to a directly elected mayor from 2027.
Surrey County Council hopes “deeper devolution” will create better alignment of public services and greater funding and powers brought closer to residents.
But the financial pressures are already biting. The report warns that despite Surrey’s “strong financial resilience,” the council faces “significant budgetary pressures and limited financial resources.” It adds: “The council has a duty to ensure its expenditure does not exceed the resources available.”
At the same time, the council is piloting four Neighbourhood Area Committees (NACs) – in Dorking and The Villages, East Elmbridge, Farnham and North Tandridge – to test new ways for residents to influence decisions.
The report says the NACs will “promote preventative activity and support thriving communities where everyone can access early help, reach their potential, and no one is left behind.”
Described as a ‘Test, Learn and Grow’ model, the pilots will run until the end of 2025, with an evaluation due in January 2026. For now, the committees are advisory only, and how much power they will have in the future remains unclear.
The report promises that engagement will be inclusive and accessible, with the council pledging to “meet communities where they are, with informal engagement taking place in local shops, parks, and community spaces.”
