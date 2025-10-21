A headteacher has thanked parents for their patience and understanding following the sudden death of a workman outside her Farnham school while pupils were in class.
There were upsetting scenes close to Potters Gate Primary School on Monday as a man died following a reported medical episode.
Paramedics arrived on Potters Gate within minutes of the emergency call at 2.25pm but despite their best efforts the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigations into the man’s death are ongoing but police do not believe there were any suspicious circumstances, with a spokesperson adding: “Our thoughts remain with the man’s loved ones at this difficult time.”
Headteacher Jayne Venables sent a message to parents later on thanking them “with the upmost sincerity” for their response on a difficult day for everyone connected with Potters Gate Primary School.
